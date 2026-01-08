Trump rejects more global partnerships, as U.S. abandons international leadership

In 2015, representatives of 195 countries came together in Paris to reach a historic international agreement to combat the climate crisis. The only two countries on the planet to reject the accord were Syria and Nicaragua.

In 2017, Syria and Nicaragua came around and embraced the Paris climate accord — right around the time that Donald Trump withdrew from the pact, leaving the United States standing alone for reasons that were easily exposed as nonsense.

The Paris agreement was built on an important legal foundation known as the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), first established in 1992 and embraced by a then-Republican administration. As The New York Times reported, Trump has now withdrawn from this, too:

President Trump announced on Wednesday that he was withdrawing the United States from the bedrock international agreement that forms the basis for countries to rein in climate change. The treaty, which has been in place for 34 years, counts all of the other nations of the world as members.