'DONALD IS FINISHED': Newsom goes on offense with Trump mockery campaign August 19, 2025

Conservative critics of Gavin Newsom’s social media feed appear to miss the point

To criticize the governor's content as childish, foolish and unserious is to necessarily criticize Trump’s content as childish, foolish and unserious.

Aug. 20, 2025, 9:28 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

