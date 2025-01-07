Opinion

Trump resurrects idea of purchasing Greenland and obtaining control of the Panama Canal December 24, 2024 / 01:51

Trump leans into the idea about buying Greenland, which still isn’t for sale

For reasons unknown, the president-elect isn’t letting go of the idea of adding Greenland to the United States, foreign policy implications be damned.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

