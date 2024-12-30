Team Trump’s case for owning Greenland takes an unsettling turn

Robert O’Brien’s tenure as Donald Trump’s White House national security advisor was a difficult one, stemming from the fact that O’Brien didn’t seem to fully appreciate the precise nature of his responsibilities.

The New York Times published a rather extraordinary report in early 2020, for example, noting that when O’Brien convened National Security Council meetings, he had a habit of starting the gatherings by distributing printouts of Trump’s latest tweets. The Times’ report, which wasn’t independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News, added that the move amounted to “an implicit challenge” for those in attendance: Their job was to “find ways of justifying, enacting or explaining Mr. Trump’s policy, not to advise the president on what it should be.”

For the better part of the last century, the White House National Security Council existed to offer presidents advice and information. In the Trump era, the model was flipped: O’Brien told NSC members what the then-president already believed and directed them to offer support for the positions Trump had already adopted.

Four years later, the president-elect, for reasons unknown, decided that the United States should own Greenland, prompting O’Brien to do the same thing he did four years ago. The Hill reported:

Former national security adviser Robert O’Brien said in a Sunday interview that Denmark should let the U.S. “buy” Greenland if it cannot defend the self-governing country, noting the territory will become increasingly important in the coming years. In an interview on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” O’Brien described Greenland as a “highway from the Arctic all the way to North America” and noted that the autonomous country, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, will become increasingly important as the climate warms in the coming years.

O’Brien got the ball rolling on Saturday with a thread published to social media, insisting that Trump is “100% right again,” this time about Greenland. “If our great ally Denmark can’t commit to defending the Island, the US will have to step in, as [the president-elect] said,” he added.