Pressed on U.S. policy in Iran, GOP’s Joni Ernst passes the buck to Trump

Before the White House announced that Donald Trump plans announce some kind of decision on Iran in “two weeks” (it’s always “two weeks” with this president), plenty of members of Congress had weighed in with their own positions on the burgeoning crisis. The most striking responses have come from those who appear to have forgotten their responsibilities.

Take Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, for example.

BARTIROMO: How would you like to see the US respond to Iran?JONI ERNST: Well, this will be entirely up to the president … whatever that call is that is made by President Donald Trump, I will be supportive of — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-06-19T12:21:45.098Z

Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo asked the GOP senator a straightforward question, “How would you like to see the U.S. respond” to the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran?

“Well, this will be entirely up to the president, Maria,” Ernst replied. After arguing that Iran “poses a threat” to both the United States and its allies, the Iowa Republican added, “One way or another, it must stop. That is up to the president of the United States. Whatever that call is that is made by President Donald Trump, I will be supportive of.”

At first blush, rhetoric like this might sound predictable and unremarkable. Ernst is a longtime Trump loyalist, so it stands to reason she’d express her blind support for the president’s ultimate decision, no matter what that might be.

But stepping back, it’s not quite that simple.

For now, we won’t dwell on the fact that Trump has demonstrated tragically flawed judgment in practically every policy area — on top of his general indifference to evidence and reason — making it difficult to understand why anyone would simply assume that he’ll make a responsible call on a life-or-death issue.

Just as notable, however, is that in this situation, Ernst isn’t just another White House ally or conservative media cheerleader. She’s a sitting U.S. senator with more than a decade of experience on Capitol Hill, who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, among other things.