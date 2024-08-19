Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump’s biggest campaign obstacle: He can’t stop being Donald Trump August 16, 2024 / 12:02

Why Trump is ignoring Republican calls to focus on policy and issues

Republicans keep urging Donald Trump to focus on substantive issues, rather than personal attacks. There are three reasons he’s ignoring the advice.

Aug. 19, 2024, 10:48 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post