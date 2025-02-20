Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Biggest mistake of my life’: Regret sets in for Trump voters as Republican politicians panic  February 19, 2025 / 06:54

One month into Trump’s second term, many feel buyer’s remorse

As we pause at the one-month mark, the question isn’t whether the president is engaging in maximalist radicalism. The question is whether it’s working.

Feb. 20, 2025, 1:29 PM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post