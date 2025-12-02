The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: ‘We don’t fight with stupid rules of engagement’

This is the Dec. 2 edition of “The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe” newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.
A lot is going on in the political world today, but all eyes should remain fixed on the controversy swirling around the Pentagon.
A few nights ago, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth mockingly responded to a Washington Post report that he ordered a commander to “kill everybody” aboard an alleged drug boat, setting the stage for a “double-tap” strike that some say could constitute a war crime.
Last night, Hegseth was too busy pointing fingers at military officers and scrambling into crisis mode to post childish pictures of cartoon figures firing missiles at Venezuelan boats.
Maybe that’s because the news keeps getting worse for Hegseth.
- Republicans on Capitol Hill are calling for investigations of the secretary’s actions.
- Loyal GOP foot soldiers are taking political aim at his approval of the Navy’s deadly second strike.
- Fox News legal analysts continue to question the legality of Hegseth’s order, as well as the entire Venezuelan military operation.
- The White House acknowledged that any officer who participated in the “double-tap” order did so with Hegseth’s explicit approval.
White House insiders and GOP senators have long held Hegseth in low regard. The president’s own team said he misled them during his vetting process. His clownish behavior during “Signalgate” was also seen inside the West Wing as a self-inflicted political wound that slowed down the president’s early momentum.
Now, with President Donald Trump and the Republican Congress suffering from record-low approval ratings, my bet is their patience with Pete Hegseth will soon run out.
For now, this scandal remains Hegseth’s problem.
White House insiders know that dumping the overmatched talk show host is the best way to protect the president from even greater political fallout.
“We don’t fight with stupid rules of engagement. We untie the hands of our warfighters to intimidate, demoralize, hunt and kill the enemies of our country.”
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Sept. 30, 2025
TO RUSSIA, WITH LOVE
Let’s try this again.
White House envoy Steve Witkoff has returned to Russia after a few rocky weeks of Republican infighting and an embarrassing Wall Street Journal exposé accusing him of being more interested in future business deals with Mother Russia than locking down security guarantees for Ukraine.
After an ugly first round of negotiations punctuated by pro-Vladimir Putin terms, GOP senators cried “nyet!” and called Secretary of State Marco Rubio off the bench to salvage the peace talks.
Weekend meetings in Miami that saw Witkoff, Rubio and Jared Kushner negotiating with a Ukrainian delegation ended with both sides agreeing the summit made progress.
But as the talks turn back to the Kremlin, foreign-policy bigwigs warn that the likelihood of further breakthroughs remains low.
“Putin thinks time is on his side,” Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, told “Morning Joe.” “He thinks the Trump administration is going to walk away and he’ll be able to conquer more territory.”
The cost of the nearly four-year war on both Russia and Ukraine has been catastrophic. The Center for Strategic and International Studies has estimated that a combined 1.4 million soldiers have been killed or injured on both sides. Ukraine is facing a shortage of troops, and Russia’s economy remains in dreadful shape.
While Moscow is making incremental gains into Ukrainian territory, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is now facing the greatest domestic crisis of his time in power. A corruption probe has taken down one of his closest allies: Andriy Yermak, his chief of staff, who was leading talks with the United States.
Witkoff and Kushner brokered a historic ceasefire deal in Gaza in October. Now the question is whether the two can succeed again with a Russian tyrant still focused on conquering the country whose leaders sit on the other side of the negotiating table.
A CONVERSATION WITH JONATHAN LEMIRE
Jonathan Lemire is reporting on the increasingly isolated figure dominating Washington politics and world events. As his poll numbers sink to historic lows, Republican leaders on Capitol Hill now worry if the president (who has crushed Republican dissent inside and outside of the Oval Office) can be forced to work with Congress and start campaigning on the road for GOP initiatives. Jonathan is skeptical and discusses his Atlantic article on the subject below.
JS: How isolated is President Trump right now?
JL: The most he’s been during his second term. The president is surrounded by aides who are afraid to tell him no, he has dramatically cut back on his domestic travel, he has stopped talking to local officials to get their pulse on what’s happening in the country, and his media diet is largely MAGA-centric, even with social media.
JS: Why is he so much more isolated in his second term than in the first?
JL: His campaigns and first term were defined by the Trump rallies. The president has stopped doing those because he, himself, is no longer running for anything. He also understandably has real security concerns — particularly after the assassination attempts. But his focus has also been elsewhere.
During this second round in the White House, President Trump has focused far more on foreign policy. He has cared far more about wielding executive power inside of Washington — whether through his retribution campaign or by tearing down the East Wing to build a grand ballroom.
Republican politicians and White House aides want him back on the road again. But outside of trips to his own clubs this fall, he hasn’t gone anywhere domestically.