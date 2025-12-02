Hegseth’s ‘kill everybody’ scandal has even Republicans squirming

After a recent deadly strike against an alleged drug-running boat in the Caribbean came to light — an attack in which U.S. forces reportedly killed survivors clinging to the wreckage — even Republicans in Congress are demanding answers.
Bipartisan leaders of the armed services committees on Capitol Hill, in both chambers, say they are reviewing the White House’s operation in the Caribbean and promising “vigorous” and “rigorous” oversight.
“The committee is going to conduct oversight. It’s our constitutional responsibility,” said Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. He called the charges “serious.”
“The American people deserve to know exactly what happened,” said Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., a member of the panel.
For weeks, the ongoing boat strikes have triggered bipartisan concerns in Washington, with some Republicans joining Democrats in questioning the legal authority that the Trump administration is using to conduct the operations.
But the questions only intensified over the holiday weekend, when The Washington Post reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had directed officials to “kill everybody” on a boat that was believed to be carrying drugs, a person with direct knowledge of the operation told the outlet.
The Trump administration initially dismissed the report as “fake news” but then verified key details about the strike, prompting more Republicans to call for greater transparency.
“If there was a direction to take a second shot and kill people, that’s a violation of an ethical, moral or legal code,” said Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. “We need to get to the bottom of it.”
(Tillis added that it “could be rage bait, too, so we want to get to the facts.”)
Rep. Derek Schmidt, R-Kan., a member of the House Armed Services Committee, echoed that sentiment, telling reporters that it’s “important to find out what the facts actually are.”
Even the top Republican, Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota, wasn’t jumping to the administration’s defense. He declined to call the Caribbean strikes a war crime, but he said he wanted to compare what happened to “the correct, lawful way to do things.”
Of course, the scope of a congressional investigation remains unclear. Wicker sidestepped a question from reporters Monday as to whether he would call in Hegseth to testify, maintaining instead that “we will definitely be conducting all the oversight.”
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said Monday that while there’s opportunity for a “meaningful investigation,” he believed Hegseth and the White House were lying. “But that’s no surprise, because they lie for a living,” Jeffries said.
“It’s my understanding that Pete Hegseth, the so-called secretary of defense, was absolutely involved,” Jeffries said, adding that he believed there would be “bipartisan investigations in both the House and in the Senate in order to determine whether war crimes were committed.”
After striking a defiant tone over the weekend, posting an altered image of a children’s cartoon turtle killing “narco terrorists,” Hegseth seemed to change tack on Monday night, backing the admiral who allegedly ordered the second strike while decidedly shifting blame toward him.
Of course, not every Republican was alarmed.
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., raised questions about the veracity of the Post report. “I think it’s typical Washington Post bullshit,” he said.
Similarly, Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., told MS NOW, “I don’t put a whole lot of stock in the Washington Post, so it’s not even worth a commentary.”
And Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., defended the strikes, saying “some of those boats,” or even all of them, “as we understand it” are “carrying narcotics which do provide real harm or death to the American people.”
But notable GOP voices are criticizing the Trump administration’s Venezuela strikes this week.