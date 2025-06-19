Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Border czar vows to ‘flood the zone’ with ICE presence at U.S. work sites June 13, 2025 / 04:21

Senate Republicans confirm Rodney Scott as the new Customs and Border Protection chief

“It’s hard to imagine a worse, more unqualified, more dangerous choice to lead the CBP in this moment than" Rodney Scott, Sen. Chuck Schumer said.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post