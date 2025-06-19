Senate Republicans confirm Rodney Scott as the new Customs and Border Protection chief

Donald Trump’s agenda related to deportations and border security has unfolded rapidly in his second term, but the president has not had a permanent commissioner leading Customs and Border Protection. That changed on Wednesday when the Republican-led Senate confirmed Rodney Scott as the new CBP chief.

As The Guardian reported, his nomination was not without controversy.

Shortly before his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee in April, James Wong, a former deputy assistant commissioner of CBP’s office of internal affairs, wrote to the committee’s top Democrat with ‘concern’ about Scott’s handling of the investigation into the 2010 death of Anastasio Hernández Rojas in San Diego, after he was beaten and tased by CBP agents who were preparing to deport him. As San Diego’s police department was investigating the death, a CBP critical incident team used a subpoena to obtain Hernández Rojas’s medical records, which Wong said Scott would have known about given his position at the time as a top border patrol official in the city.

In claims made to Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, Wong alleged that Scott “supervised” a “cover-up,” which the accuser considered a disqualifying abuse.

The matter was discussed at Scott’s confirmation hearing, and when asked directly if he’d acted “to interfere with the investigation of that case,” Scott testified, “Absolutely not.”