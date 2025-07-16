Opinion

‘Fools, cowards, and liars’: Sen. Schiff on Trump’s Justice Department June 24, 2025 / 05:15

Trump escalates attacks on Adam Schiff, accuses Democratic senator of criminal fraud

The authoritarian vision is unsubtle: Trump hates Schiff, so the Democrat has been referred to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

