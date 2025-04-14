Trump claims he’s ‘solved’ his bond market problem, but he really hasn’t

Less than a day after his trade tariffs were fully implemented, Donald Trump dramatically altered his policy, announcing a 90-day “pause” for much of his agenda. Pressed for an explanation, the president told reporters that he thought “people” were “getting a little bit yipee.”

The actual explanation was far scarier. NBC News reported that there was deep concern — “bordering on panic” — among top White House officials about the bond markets, which was the real reason for Trump’s reversal.

The Republican was asked about this on Friday night, en route to his latest weekend in Florida.

Trump: The bond market is going good. It had a little moment but I solved that problem very quickly. I am very good at that stuff pic.twitter.com/VPaUoQrLqf — Acyn (@Acyn) April 12, 2025

Asked specifically about the bond market, the Republican said, “The bond market’s going good. It had a little moment, but I solved that problem very quickly. I am very good at that stuff.”

Every element of this was wrong. The bond market is most certainly not “going good.” It had more than “a little moment.” Far from “solving” the problem, he actually created it. The threat did not pass “very quickly.” And to the extent that Trump is “very good” at anything, it clearly is not this “stuff.”

For those unfamiliar with the underlying issue, it has been a staple of global finance for generations: In times of tumult, U.S. Treasury bonds are the international safe haven for investors. Even when the United States has been the cause of an economic crisis — such as the 2008 crash that resulted in the downturn known as the Great Recession — investors and financial institutions around the world still turned to our government bonds.

The reason for this has long been obvious: Putting aside the politics of the moment, for roughly eight decades, the United States was recognized as the planet’s preeminent superpower, with the world’s largest economy and most stable democracy.

In times of unrest and uncertainty, observers the world over could agree that U.S. Treasuries were a safe bet — the safest bet — because the United States could be counted on for stability and steady leadership. Our bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of our government, which meant they were rock solid in the eyes of, well, effectively everyone.

It’s precisely why last week was different. As global markets fell, the assumption was that people would do what they’ve long done and interest rates on 10-year Treasury bonds would fall. But that’s not what happened: Rates went up, not down. As The New York Times reported over the weekend:

[T]urmoil in bond markets last week revealed the extent to which President Trump has shaken faith in that basic proposition, challenging the previously unimpeachable solidity of U.S. government debt. His trade war — now focused intently on China — has raised the prospect of a worldwide economic downturn while damaging American credibility as a responsible steward of peace and prosperity.