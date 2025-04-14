Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump in search of waste need look no further than his own staff April 9, 2025 / 08:33

Reality gets in the way of Elon Musk’s latest misguided boast

Elon Musk lowered his spending cut targets from $2 trillion to $1 trillion to $150 billion — and even that total is no longer credible.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post