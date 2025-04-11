Why MAGA conservatives are worried about Justice Amy Coney Barrett

In an unsigned opinion this week, a divided Supreme Court vacated a restraining order from D.C. Circuit Chief Judge James Boasberg that had temporarily prohibited the Trump administration from removing any more immigrants based on a proclamation invoking the Alien Enemies Act. Trump’s victory was not unequivocal, however: The majority did insist that “the detainees subject to removal orders under the AEA are entitled to notice and an opportunity to challenge their removal.” But there remain serious questions regarding whether detainees will be offered the substance of due process or merely the form.
The answers to those questions will depend largely on future decisions of the court. And those decisions in turn may depend on whether Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who is emerging as the most Trump-skeptical of the court’s six-member conservative bloc, can convince another one of her colleagues to put more restraints on the Trump administration.
The court held that while the detainees had the right to a hearing, this hearing must come through the filing of an individual habeas corpus petition “in the district of confinement.” This means that the government can transfer detainees to a detention center in, say, Louisiana or Texas, and ensure that these petitions would come before the extremely conservative 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. This is a disturbingly high-stakes outcome for a boilerplate, short and unsigned opinion to reach (and the majority also completely failed to address that Trump has already sent dozens of detainees to a brutal prison in El Salvador without any due process). Not only the court’s three Democratic nominees but Barrett herself dissented. This predictably led to immediate criticism of Barrett by prominent conservatives like Elon Musk and Sen. Mike Lee of Utah.
Some conservative criticism of Barrett is surely motivated by the fact that this is not the first case in which she’s at least partially sided with the court’s more liberal wing and against the man who nominated her. In March, she joined with Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s Democratic nominees to reject the Trump administration’s request to vacate an order restoring $2 billion in USAID payments that were canceled by the Department of Government Efficiency, even though the payments were for work already completed. Barrett did not join the most extreme parts of the court’s highly controversial opinion granting presidents broad immunity against prosecution. And she joined the court’s liberals in dissenting from its holding that only Congress could enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment (forbidding people who engaged in insurrection or provided aid or comfort to insurrectionists from running for office).
To be clear, this does not mean that Barrett will evolve into a fairly reliable liberal vote like some past Republican nominees, such as Harry Blackmun and David Souter. On constitutional issues that have traditionally divided liberals and conservatives, such as abortion rights and the power of the regulatory state, she can be counted on to vote with her fellow conservatives. Some of her disagreements with the other Republican justices in Trump-related cases have been narrow, and her concurrence in the Section 3 case admonished the tone of the joint opinion filed by Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.
But this is going to be a conservative-dominated court for the foreseeable future. If it is going to restrain the Trump administration’s worst excesses, at least two Republican justices will have to conclude that conservative jurisprudence means something different than enabling Trump even in his most constitutionally dubious actions. And Barrett is the justice most likely to convince Roberts or another Republican-nominated justice to push back.