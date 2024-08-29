Opinion

‘Super genius’ economists say Trump budget is costlier than Harris plan

Reports from the Penn Wharton Budget Model blow a hole in the Trump campaign's economic pitch to voters by showing how his plans could increase the national deficit.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger.