The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: ‘Denmark, itself, is irrelevant’

“Without us, right now you would all be speaking German.”
“Without us, most of the countries don’t even work.”
— President Donald Trump
“Europe is a spectator while America and China dominate everything.”
— Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
“Denmark’s investment in U.S. Treasury bonds, like Denmark, itself, is irrelevant.”
— Bessent
“Weak and humorless is no way to go through life. The European model of leadership is failing.”
— Sen. Lindsey Graham
In the Biden era, the right mocked Democrats for virtue signaling to their progressive audiences.
In the Trump era, virtue signaling is just as common — but the performance has flipped.
Now it is educated men who are expected to play the stooge, signaling feigned ignorance for the approval of a ravenous audience of one.
Whether that means calling the country that sacrificed more of its sons and daughters per capita than any other member of America’s post-9/11 coalition in Afghanistan “irrelevant,” or dismissing our most important allies as “weak and humorless,” or sneering at the world’s second-largest economic bloc as helpless “spectators,” the pattern is the same. These lackeys dumb down their message and crank up their rhetoric to protect their temporary status in the White House.
This virtue signaling for fools — who know little about American history or postwar realities — may play well in the dumbest corners of the Oval Office and TikTok, but it will one day mark these men as apparatchiks who were willing to torch America’s most important alliances to stay in the good graces of their boss for another five minutes. To paraphrase investor Warren Buffett, the tide will eventually go out, Trump will leave office, and these sad men will be exposed — left alone and naked, forever stripped of their reputations and dignity.
REPUBLICAN STATES SOUR ON TRUMP
Source: The Economist
House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Ranking Member Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., reminds committee members that the Trump administration continues breaking the law by refusing to release the remaining 99% of the Jeffrey Epstein files. The deadline for release passed more than a month ago.
The committee chairman, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., used his position to hold Bill Clinton in contempt of Congress for failing to appear before the committee.
Bill and Hillary Clinton had offered to make the former president available in New York.
Nine Democrats joined every Republican member in voting to hold Bill Clinton in contempt.
EXTRA HOT TEA
The New York Times just released its latest poll on Donald Trump. The data is grim for the White House.
Less than one-third of Americans say that Trump has made America better since entering office for the second time.
Trump is also upside-down on almost every issue.
His standing with voters on immigration is 16 points underwater; he is also minus 18 on the economy, minus 24 on the Ukraine-Russia war, minus 30 on the cost of living, and minus 44 on the Epstein files.
Most damning for the president: The majority of Americans say he has made their life more expensive.
Forty-two percent also rank Trump as one of the worst presidents of all time.
A CONVERSATION WITH KEN DILANIAN AND LISA RUBIN
New reporting has raised serious constitutional questions about how Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are carrying out arrests inside private homes. A Homeland Security Department memo obtained by the Associated Press appears to authorize agents to enter homes without a judge’s warrant — a move legal experts say may violate the Fourth Amendment. Ken Dilanian, MS NOW justice and intelligence correspondent, and Lisa Rubin, MS NOW senior legal reporter, joined us today to break down what the memo says, why it matters, and how it could be challenged in court.
Mika Brzezinski: What do you make of this memo, and is it a violation of the Constitution?
Ken Dilanian: Yes, Mika. This is remarkable and important reporting by the AP’s Rebecca Santana. She notes that no one knows how widely this memo has been used, but documents at least one case where ICE officers broke into the home of an immigrant and dragged him out based solely on an administrative warrant.
MB: What will Trump’s MAGA supporters think of the Feds’ expansion of powers to invade Americans’ homes without judicial authority?
KD: Many Trump supporters are frustrated that so many people with final removal orders remain in the United States and that ICE struggles to locate and deport them. It is a long-standing and difficult administrative problem.
But that frustration does not override the Fourth Amendment.
MB: Explain.
KD: The Fourth Amendment protects all persons in the United States, not just citizens. A long line of Supreme Court decisions and case law ruled that those protections apply in these situations.
There is no such thing as an administrative warrant that, by itself, allows officers to break into a home without judicial approval.
The Constitution guarantees that people should be secure in their homes, and that is a core principle. Legal experts say this memo has not been tested in court and likely would not survive a challenge, yet ICE agents still appear to be acting on it.
MB: Why is DHS keeping this memo secret?
KD: It is, in fact, another telling detail that the memo is being tightly controlled inside the agency. People are allowed to read it but not keep copies, and whistleblowers had to obtain a copy and slip it to a senator for it to become public. That level of secrecy goes beyond ordinary internal policy and is deeply troubling.
Willie Geist: Lisa, you have seen the whistleblower complaint. From a legal perspective, what is the crucial difference between a warrant issued by a judge and an administrative warrant from a [Justice Department] worker?
Lisa Rubin: An administrative warrant is issued by someone within the agency; there is no judicial check.