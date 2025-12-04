Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump is weaponizing food stamps again — for a terrible new cause

The president is willing to let Americans go hungry in a bid to hoover up sensitive personal data that could be misused.

Report shows Trump administration cut $500 million in funding for food banks November 26, 2025 / 06:05
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW. Previously, he worked at Vox, HuffPost and Politico.