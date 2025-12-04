President Donald Trump tried to withhold Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, still often called food stamps, from tens of millions of Americans to force Democrats to cave during this fall’s government shutdown. Now he’s once more threatening to leave low-income Americans hungry — this time in an attempt to hoover up sensitive personal information from SNAP recipients that could easily be misused.
Trump’s Agriculture Department said in May it wanted to amass a giant database from states to root out waste and fraud in SNAP. The data it requested from states included names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, immigration status and other personal information from people who have received, are receiving or have applied to receive SNAP benefits the past three years.
Because the administration’s demand seemed invasive and prone to misuse, 13 Democratic senators, led by Sen. Adam Schiff of California, wrote in a letter in July that the database represented a “a clear violation of the privacy of millions of Americans” and “would violate federal law and undoubtedly lead to a loss of trust in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.”
That same month, a coalition of 21 states and Washington, D.C. sued the Trump administration to block the demand, arguing that the Agriculture Department’s effort appeared to be part of an agenda to collect information that could be used to “advance the president’s agenda on fronts that are wholly unrelated to SNAP program administration” — including immigration enforcement. According to the Associated Press, a San Francisco-based federal judge has “barred the administration, at least for now, from collecting the information from those states.”
More than 40 million food-insecure Americans receive SNAP benefits each month. While the federal government funds the program, the states administer it — which is why Trump is leaning on states to hand over the information.
The Trump administration says many Republican-led states have handed over the data, but more than 20 Democratic-led states have refused to. And now, even as it faces legal obstacles, the administration is trying to twist the arms of officials in blue states by threatening to cut off their SNAP funding.
Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, “As of next week, we have begun and will begin to stop moving federal funds into those states until they comply and they tell us and allow us to partner with them to root out this fraud and to protect the American taxpayer.”
It’s unclear what the legality of this maneuver is, but there are some obviously troubling things going on here. First, the idea that SNAP is a hotbed of “extremely corrupt” activity, as Rollins has argued, is not supported by evidence. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, which does a lot of careful work on how SNAP works, noted in 2024 that SNAP has an “extensive quality control program,” and that while the overpayment rate was substantial according to 2022 data — over 9% — it was not primarily due to fraud: