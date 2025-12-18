Thursday’s Mini-Report, 12.18.25

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* The ongoing investigation: “Investigators have identified a person of interest in the mass shooting at Brown University that killed two students and injured nine others, according to people familiar with the investigation who said they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.”

* In related news: “Police are looking into whether the fatal shooting this week of MIT professor Nuno Loureiro, 47, in Brookline, Massachusetts, is linked to the mass shooting at Brown University on Saturday, four senior law enforcement officials tell NBC News.”

* The 26th strike: “The U.S. military announced on Wednesday that it had struck a boat earlier in the day that it suspected of ferrying drugs in the eastern Pacific, killing four people.”

* The topline inflation data looked good, but it came with a lot of caveats: “U.S. inflation eased in November in what economists said likely reflected distortions caused by the government shutdown, creating an uncertain picture for the Federal Reserve as it simultaneously contends with rising unemployment. The latest Consumer Price Index, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday, rose 2.7 percent from the same time last year.”

* Setting the stage for major legal fights: “The Trump administration ramped up its assault on transgender health care Thursday, with top health officials announcing a slate of proposals aimed at stymieing gender-affirming care for trans youth.”

* Oversight matters: “A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked Department of Homeland Security guidance that placed new limits on members of Congress seeking to visit and inspect immigration detention facilities.”