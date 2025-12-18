White House adds new plaques mocking some of Trump’s predecessors

President Donald Trump appears to have a lot of opinions about his predecessors, and the latest installation in the White House puts his thoughts on full display.
The new “The Presidential Walk of Fame,” which lines the West Wing colonnade, sports partisan plaques under each president’s portrait overwhelmingly imbued with jabs and insults.
A plaque at the beginning of the exhibit explains that the gallery “was conceived, built, and dedicated by President Donald J. Trump as a tribute to past Presidents, good, bad, and somewhere in the middle, who served our Country.”
The plaques make up only a fraction of the additions Trump has made to the White House during his second term, including demolishing the East Wing, paving the rose garden and adding a plethora of gold finishes in the Oval Office.
A framed portrait of an autopen, meant to depict President Joe Biden, was unveiled when the gallery was opened in September. It symbolizes Trump’s long-running attacks accusing his immediate predecessor of using an autopen during his presidency, though Biden has repeatedly denied the accusation.
Two plaques hang under the autopen portrait. In one, Trump mocks Biden as “Sleepy Joe Biden,” adding that “he was, by far, the worst President in American History.”
The plaque reads that Biden “took office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States.” Trump has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 election was “stolen” by Biden. But there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and Biden won the election by both the popular vote and the Electoral College.
A second plaque leans into the insults, claiming in part that Biden “was dominated by his Radical Left handlers,” adding, “But despite it all, President Trump would get Re-Elected in a Landslide, and SAVE AMERICA!”
Former President Barack Obama’s plaque blasts the 44th president as “one of the most divisive political figures in American History.” It bashes the Obama administration, arguing, “He passed the highly ineffective ‘Unaffordable’ Care Act,” and later claiming that Obama “presided over a stagnant Economy.”