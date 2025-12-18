Opinion

White House adds new plaques mocking some of Trump’s predecessors

Former President Joe Biden is nicknamed “sleepy” and “crooked,” and former President Barack Obama is described as “one of the most divisive political figures in American history.”

Trump hangs plaques mocking Biden, Obama and Clinton at White House December 18, 2025 / 06:25
By  Vaughn Hillyard  and  Ebony Davis

Vaughn Hillyard

Vaughn Hillyard is a senior White House reporter for MS NOW.

Ebony Davis

Ebony Davis is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.