Devastating Texas floods highlight stakes of vital weather services amid reckless Trump cuts July 7, 2025 / 07:22

Following Texas flood, Team Trump faces uncomfortable questions about FEMA’s future

A month ago, the president said he planned to “wean” states off FEMA assistance. Now, the White House has adopted a different line on the agency's future.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

