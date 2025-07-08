Following Texas flood, Team Trump faces uncomfortable questions about FEMA’s future

On Friday, as many Americans learned of devastating flooding in Texas and the heartbreaking losses from the disaster, a reporter asked Donald Trump whether he’s still planning to phase out the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“Well, FEMA is, uh, something we can talk about later,” the president replied.

As this week got underway, we’re still talking about it. Politico reported:

The White House on Monday opened the door to salvaging the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which President Donald Trump last month suggested should be phased out. The about-face follows devastating flooding that ravaged Texas over the weekend and claimed the lives of at least 80 people, including more than two dozen children.

As the video clip of the exchange helped underscore, it’s difficult to say with certainty exactly what point White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was trying to convey with her comments.

Q: Is Trump still continuing with his plan to get rid of FEMA given the disaster in Texas?Leavitt: That's a policy discussion that will continue. Trump has always said he wants states to do more — FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) 2025-07-07T18:04:27.208Z

Asked whether the administration was moving forward with its plan to eliminate FEMA, the president’s chief spokesperson said, “The president wants to ensure American citizens always have what they need during times of need. Whether that assistance comes from states or the federal government, that is a policy discussion that will continue.”

Where this “policy discussion” will end up is unclear, though Leavitt’s comments were a departure of sorts from statements her boss has made.

Indeed, as regular readers might recall, within days of his second inaugural, Trump sent an unmistakable signal about the future of the agency: As far as he was concerned, FEMA’s days were numbered.

“FEMA is getting in the way of everything,” the Republican president argued, failing to explain what that meant. Trump soon after said he saw the agency as an unnecessary department that should be “TERMINATED.”