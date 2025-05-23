Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Communities like mine will bear the brunt of Trump dismantling FEMA and the EPA

It's not yet hurricane season, and we already see Trump's disinterest in disaster response.

St. Louis mayor details devastation after deadly tornado outbreak May 19, 2025 / 06:29
By  Lt. Gen. L. Russel Honoré (Ret.)

Lt. Gen. L. Russel Honoré (Ret.)

Lt. Gen. Russel L. Honoré (Ret.) is a former commanding officer of the U.S. First Army. He led Joint Task Force Katrina in New Orleans and is currently head of The Green Army, an organization dedicated to finding solutions to pollution.