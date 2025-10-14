The sudden Republican fixation on ‘Sharia law’ is getting increasingly weird

A couple of months ago, Republican Rep. Josh Brecheen held a public event with voters in his Oklahoma district, and the congressman delivered a curious warning about Islamic law. “You’ve got Sharia law trying to be established in America today,” Brecheen declared.

When I first saw this in August, I laughed to myself, made a note about GOP politicians who still think it’s 2014, and moved on.

What I didn’t realize was just how many other Republican officials were thinking along the same lines.

As this week got underway, for example, Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama published an item via social media that read, “BAN SHARIA LAW. It has NO PLACE in America.”

Four days earlier, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also argued via social media, “Sharia law has no place in the USA and is incompatible with the Constitution.” The Republican governor’s missive appeared alongside a related item about a legislative effort in the Sunshine State to ban Sharia law.

Two weeks earlier, Republican Rep. Chip Roy, who’s currently running for state attorney general in Texas, argued during a Fox Business appearance, “I don’t think Texas should be subject to the advancement of Sharia.”

Two days earlier, even Donald Trump condemned Sharia law during his bizarre remarks at the United Nations General Assembly.