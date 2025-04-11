Senate gives Trump the ‘unconventional’ Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman he wanted

As Donald Trump’s second term got underway, Gen. CQ Brown Jr. knew that his job was on the line, but he hoped to remain the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. To that end, he attended Trump’s inauguration ceremony in the Capitol rotunda as an apparent sign of support, and after the ceremony, the general told reporters that he planned to remain at his post.

The president had a different plan. As part of a broader military purge, Trump fired the country’s highest-ranking military officer in February and nominated Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan “Razin” Caine to replace Brown.

Roughly two months later, as The New York Times reported, the Senate confirmed the president’s choice.

The Senate’s lopsided 60-25 vote approving General Caine, who is retired, was expected. While Democrats had expressed concerns about the rash of firings at the Pentagon in Mr. Trump’s second term, General Caine garnered little opposition because the majority of them appeared to view him as perhaps the best possible option, given the circumstances.

The final confirmation vote came around 2 a.m. local time, and the nominee received 15 Democratic votes.

During his confirmation process, Caine conceded to senators, “I acknowledge that I’m an unconventional nominee.” That was true. As the Times reported in February, “General Caine retired with three stars, as a lieutenant general. By statute, anyone picked to be the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is supposed to have served as a combatant commander, as the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff or as the top uniformed officer of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps or Space Force.”

After the president tapped Caine for the job, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was asked why Trump chose an underqualified retired lieutenant general to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs. He replied, “I’m going to choose to reject your ‘underqualified’ question.”

As a statutory matter, Caine is quite literally unqualified for the position. A Washington Post report added that the general was “plucked from retirement and relative obscurity” to serve as the nation’s highest-ranking military officer.