Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump ‘prizes loyalty above all things’: Reuters reporter on Trump’s top military purge February 22, 2025 / 05:43

Trump purges key military leaders in another ‘Friday Night Massacre’

As one Senate Democrat summarized, after the president fired several U.S. military leaders, “Donald Trump’s quest for power is endangering our military.”

Feb. 24, 2025, 7:59 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post