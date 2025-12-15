DOJ seeks to end minority teacher programs in Minneapolis

President Donald Trump’s Justice Department is applying legal pressure to try to end minority teacher programs in Minneapolis.
Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon has faced backlash —including mass defections at her agency and rebukes from hundreds of former officials — for perverting the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division into a tool that’s being used to dismantle civil rights, enable segregation and pursue bogus claims that diversity programs constitute anti-white discrimination.
We got a prime example of this last week, when the DOJ announced a federal lawsuit against Minneapolis Public Schools over baseless allegations that teacher diversity initiatives amount to racist discrimination.
Basically, in response to data showing that nonwhite teachers were disproportionately affected during mass layoffs — which in Minneapolis are supposed to be based on seniority — the school system reached an agreement with the local teachers union in 2022 to create protections that shield some members from such layoffs if they are “a member of a population underrepresented among licensed teachers.”
As the Minnesota Reformer explained at the time:
The policy doesn’t mention race, which better positions the district and union, experts say. The language could apply to Latino teachers, as well as LGBTQ, low-income and multilingual teachers.
In other words, the policy was created to curb discrimination, and it was deliberately written to avoid legal challenges.