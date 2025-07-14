Opinion

How Republican officials in one state are trying to veto the will of voters (again)

Missouri voters approved paid sick leave and a minimum wage increase. Republican officials in the state decided not to care.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

