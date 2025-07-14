How Republican officials in one state are trying to veto the will of voters (again)

When we talk about the Republican Party’s authoritarian direction and GOP officials’ increasingly overt hostility toward democracy, we tend to focus on events such as the period after the 2020 election and Jan. 6. It was, after all, a crisis in which a Republican president and most of the GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill tried to overturn the results of a free and fair election.

But in some instances, the party has a different kind of approach — one in which Republicans recognize the results of an election as legitimate but simply choose to ignore Americans’ will anyway.

Take GOP officials in Missouri, for example.

Republicans in the Show Me State had a lot to celebrate after Election Day 2020, scoring easy wins up and down the ballot, but there was one big exception: A majority of Missouri voters also approved Medicaid expansion in the state. GOP officials, who’d fought against the ballot measure, realized they’d lost fair and square, but they decided to ignore the results and refused to enact the voter-approved policy.

Several months later, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled unanimously that state officials could not veto the will of the state’s voters, ending the bizarre dispute.

Almost exactly four years after that ruling was issued, an eerily similar story is unfolding in the same place. The New York Times reported late last week:

When Missouri voters were asked last year whether they wanted to increase the minimum wage and require employers to provide paid sick leave, 58 percent of them said yes. Not long after that vote, the Republicans who control the state government mobilized to unwind those changes. On Thursday, Gov. Mike Kehoe, a Republican, signed into law a bill that limited the voter-approved minimum wage increase and scrapped the paid sick leave requirement altogether.

There can be no doubt that Missouri shed the “battleground state” reputation it had a generation ago: This is a ruby red state, which Donald Trump won by 19 points last fall. It has a Republican governor, a Republican supermajority in the legislature, two Republican U.S. senators and a Republican-dominated congressional delegation.