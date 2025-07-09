Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

This IRS move will pressure more preachers to praise Donald Trump

Religious Americans largely reject attempts to bring partisanship into our houses of worship.

Trump pick to head IRS raises red flags with sketchy ties, disappearing debt April 19, 2025 / 03:52
By  Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons

Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons

Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons is vice president of programs and strategy at Interfaith Alliance and the author of "Just Faith: Reclaiming Progressive Christianity."