RFK Jr. is stumped about developments in his own department (again)

Just two months into Donald Trump’s second term, the president’s administration announced that it would withhold Title X funds from Planned Parenthood clinics that provide contraception, STI testing and other health services.

Not surprisingly, this sparked a legal fight and a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union, though the case was withdrawn earlier this week — not because the ACLU lost interest, but because the underlying dispute became moot. As Politico reported, the Department of Health and Human Services recently “quietly released the money” that had been frozen months earlier.

The same report added, “Though the Trump administration is still defending in court far bigger federal cuts to Planned Parenthood that Congress approved last summer, the release of the Title X funds gives the clinics a crucial lifeline. It is also likely to inflame existing tensions between the administration and anti-abortion conservatives who will rally in Washington later this month for the annual March for Life.”

Two days later, the developments came up during a brief Q&A in the Oval Office.

Q: It's been reported that HHS released frozen funds to Planned Parenthood last month. Why did that happen?
TRUMP: I don't know anything about it. Bobby, do you?
RFK Jr: I have not heard that

A reporter asked the president why HHS released the federal funds to Planned Parenthood, and he replied: “I don’t know anything about that.” He then asked Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to respond to the question.

“I haven’t heard of that,” he said of the restored money.

It’s possible that RFK Jr. was being less than honest, reluctant to talk about developments that the White House might consider politically problematic, but given recent history, there’s a more plausible explanation: Kennedy couldn’t answer the reporter’s question because he doesn’t keep up on developments at the agency he ostensibly leads.

Last spring, for example, when Kennedy sat down with CBS News, the network’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook, pressed the Cabinet secretary on some of his most controversial decisions. RFK Jr., however, repeatedly said he wasn’t aware of the actions LaPook was describing.