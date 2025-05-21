Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

RFK Jr. grilled over health department cuts May 20, 2025 / 05:58

Democratic senator questions whether RFK Jr. is the one ‘making decisions’ at HHS

“Either you’re lying, or you’re not the one making decisions,” Democratic Sen. Patty Murray told Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

May. 21, 2025, 9:42 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post