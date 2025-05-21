Democratic senator questions whether RFK Jr. is the one ‘making decisions’ at HHS

When Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sat down with CBS News last month, the network’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook, pressed the Cabinet secretary on some of his most controversial decisions from recent months. RFK Jr., however, repeatedly said he wasn’t aware of the actions LaPook was describing.

Last week, the spectacularly unqualified HHS secretary ran into a similar problem during back-to-back appearances before House and Senate committees: Lawmakers kept asking Kennedy about steps he and his department have taken, and he kept responding with answers such as “When did I do that?” and “I don’t know about that.”

This week, it happened yet again, during Kennedy’s appearance before the Senate Appropriations Committee. Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, for example, asked about HHS cutting funding for ALS research. The secretary said the senator’s question was the first he’d heard about this.

DURBIN: How can we give hope to people across the country who are suffering from so many diseases when our government is cutting back on that research?RFK Jr: I do not know about any cuts to ALS researchD: I just read them to you!R: I didn't know about them until you told me about them — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-05-20T18:57:12.377Z

As the hearing progressed, and the problem persisted, Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington raised a highly provocative point.