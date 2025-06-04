Republicans target the CBO as part of a larger offensive against independent obstacles

The American Bar Association, which has scrutinized federal judicial nominations since 1948, determined that many of Donald Trump’s picks were unqualified for the bench. Given that feedback, the White House had a decision to make: The president and his team could choose better nominees; they could encourage senators to ignore the ABA’s independent assessments; or they could cut off ABA detailed access to judicial nominees’ records.

Last week, Attorney General Pam Bondi chose Door #3, slamming the American Bar Association for making assessments the White House didn’t like and cutting off the ABA’s access to nonpublic information about would-be jurists.

Around the same time, the Trump administration also signaled that it was dissatisfied with the nation’s leading medical journals for publishing scientific findings the White House also didn’t like, reportedly leading the Department of Veterans Affairs to order scientists not to publish in journals without approval from presidential appointees.

While these stories are notable in their own right, together they reflect a larger offensive against entities that many Republicans see as independent obstacles.

But to fully appreciate the scope of the offensive, consider the partisan campaign against the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

COLLINS: Republicans like Ron Johnson and Rand Paul say the bill will add to the deficit. Is the White House's position that those Republicans are blatantly wrong?LEAVITT: It is … there hasn't been a single staffer in the entire CBO that has contributed to a Republican since 2000 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-06-03T17:33:56.607Z

Reminded of the CBO’s recent analysis of the Republicans’ domestic policy megabill, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that “the Congressional Budget Office has been historically wrong,” adding, “I don’t think many people know this, there hasn’t been a single staffer in the entire Congressional Budget Office that has contributed to a Republican since the year 2000.”