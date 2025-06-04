Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

I testified at a congressional hearing on the JFK files — I won’t make that mistake again

As a historian invited to speak before Congress, I expected to converse with serious people. That's not what happened.

‘Not a nothing burger’: JFK assassination expert reveals takeaways from newly-released files March 19, 2025 / 04:19
By  Alexis Coe

Alexis Coe

Alexis Coe is a presidential historian and a senior fellow at New America and the New York Times bestselling author of "Young Jack: John F. Kennedy, 1917-1957" (2025), "You Never Forget Your First: A Biography of George Washington" (2020) and "Alice+Freda Forever: A Murder in Memphis" (2014).