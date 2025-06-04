I testified at a congressional hearing on the JFK files — I won’t make that mistake again

“Dear Ms. Alexis Coe: The Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets requests your testimony …”
It was such a dignified pseudo-summons. I might have framed it, had the actual hearing — unsubtly and inaccurately titled “The JFK Files: Assessing Over 60 Years of the Federal Government’s Obstruction, Obfuscation, and Deception” — not devolved into a bleak farce.
Of course, I was honored to be invited by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. But I knew the odds weren’t in my favor: I was the lone witness called by the minority party, the only historian, the only woman cast in this made-for-YouTube morality play — pitted against Fox News regulars and their pick-me understudies: Reps. Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nancy Mace — primed to attack, regardless of the subject matter.
The five witnesses invited by the majority were all alive in 1963, decades before I was born. Over time, their theories appear to have hardened like volcanic glass and, for apparent true believers, were just as impervious to fact. Our written statements diverged starkly — though mine was conspicuously absent from the hearing’s website for 36 hours, posted only after a special request.
Still, hope — or perhaps hubris — lingered in my historian’s heart. I truly didn’t realize I was more decoy than foil until I took the oath.
After that, it was undeniable: Congress is dominated by deeply unserious people wielding serious power.
Most members didn’t even bother to show up. Rep. Robert Garcia of California was the lone Democrat on the dais; a handful of Republicans sat spaced out in the raised committee seats, dwarfed by the empty expanse around them.
The few questions posed were lazy and largely rhetorical. Rep. Mace, of South Carolina, breezed in long enough to barrel through a brief tirade about government secrecy before demanding “Was this a cover-up, yes or no?” — of everyone but me.
Between the members and the witnesses loomed a screen with a remote witness; he struggled to stay upright and awake. But he wasn’t the main image. That distinction belonged to a grinning Tucker Carlson — patron saint of Republican grievance — front and center in a bizarre group photo that lingered for half the hearing. It wasn’t an official slide; it was just a juvenile, irrelevant flex from a staffer.
I wished I’d been allowed to make corrections throughout the hearing. The first witness — a long-retired dentist who had been a young resident in the Dallas emergency room where President John F. Kennedy died — set the tone. His testimony blended medical minutiae with conspiracy: Then-Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson, he claimed, was too calm to be innocent.
They understood archives the way toddlers understand taxes: not at all, and mostly through tantrum. They dismissed Ambassador Caroline Kennedy’s actual record of transparency and early release — she’s shared documents related to her assassinated father, said yes to countless research requests and generally bent over backward for historians. The majority’s witnesses never used her honorific. Never mind that nothing substantial had surfaced since the last release of archival material related to the JFK assassination. They felt entitled to more, more, more.
The committee’s chairwoman, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, reveled in it. She waxed rhapsodic about how Donald Trump was the most transparent president ever, threatened to shake down Russia for documents and cast American archivists as CIA co-conspirators.