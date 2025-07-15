Opinion

Losing: ‘MAGA justices’ bail out Trump after losing more court cases than any POTUS: Ari Breakdown June 30, 2025 / 11:12

Republicans confirm the first judge of Trump’s second term — and she’s a doozy

Whitney Hermandorfer is the first far-right judicial nominee to be confirmed during the president’s second term, and she won’t be the last.

By  Steve Benen

