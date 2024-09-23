Opinion

‘Stench’ of Republican candidate’s reported porn site scandal threatens key state for Trump September 20, 2024 / 06:18

As Robinson staffers quit, Vance questions ‘reality’ of allegations

JD Vance isn't sure if the Mark Robinson accusations in North Carolina are real. The gubernatorial candidate's top aides, however, were apparently convinced.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

