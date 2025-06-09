Rep. Mary Miller’s complaints about a Sikh guest chaplain reveal a startling ignorance

Republican Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois has an unfortunate track record when it comes to respect for minority communities. At a rally for Donald Trump in 2020, for example, the GOP congresswoman credited the president for the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, calling it a “victory for white life.”

Her team insisted that she’d simply misread a prepared text — Miller apparently meant to say “right to life” instead of “white life” — though the same Illinois Republican, a year later, was forced to apologize for approvingly quoting Adolf Hitler.

Last week, the congresswoman added to her list of ugly and offensive comments. The Hill reported:

Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) said it was ‘deeply disturbing’ that a Sikh delivered a prayer in the House chamber on Friday — after apparently mistaking him for a Muslim man. The since-deleted post Friday morning sparked immediate bipartisan criticism.

The trouble apparently began when Miller saw Giani Surinder Singh of the Gurdwara South Jersey Sikh Society serve as a guest chaplain on the U.S. House floor and deliver an invocation. For those unfamiliar with Capitol Hill, this is quite common: Faith leaders from different religious backgrounds and different parts of the country are routinely welcomed to serve as guest chaplains.

Miller, however, apparently wasn’t pleased.

“It’s deeply troubling that a Muslim was allowed to lead prayer in the House of Representatives this morning. This should never have been allowed to happen,” the three-term GOP lawmaker wrote online. “America was founded as a Christian nation, and I believe our government should reflect that truth, not drift further from it. May God have mercy!”

It’s not easy for a politician to squeeze so much ignorance into a single tweet, but Miller managed to pull it off.