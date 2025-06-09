Rep. Mary Miller’s complaints about a Sikh guest chaplain reveal a startling ignorance

Republican Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois has an unfortunate track record when it comes to respect for minority communities. At a rally for Donald Trump in 2020, for example, the GOP congresswoman credited the president for the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, calling it a “victory for white life.”
Her team insisted that she’d simply misread a prepared text — Miller apparently meant to say “right to life” instead of “white life” — though the same Illinois Republican, a year later, was forced to apologize for approvingly quoting Adolf Hitler.
Last week, the congresswoman added to her list of ugly and offensive comments. The Hill reported:
Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) said it was ‘deeply disturbing’ that a Sikh delivered a prayer in the House chamber on Friday — after apparently mistaking him for a Muslim man. The since-deleted post Friday morning sparked immediate bipartisan criticism.
The trouble apparently began when Miller saw Giani Surinder Singh of the Gurdwara South Jersey Sikh Society serve as a guest chaplain on the U.S. House floor and deliver an invocation. For those unfamiliar with Capitol Hill, this is quite common: Faith leaders from different religious backgrounds and different parts of the country are routinely welcomed to serve as guest chaplains.
Miller, however, apparently wasn’t pleased.
“It’s deeply troubling that a Muslim was allowed to lead prayer in the House of Representatives this morning. This should never have been allowed to happen,” the three-term GOP lawmaker wrote online. “America was founded as a Christian nation, and I believe our government should reflect that truth, not drift further from it. May God have mercy!”
It’s not easy for a politician to squeeze so much ignorance into a single tweet, but Miller managed to pull it off.
She then proceeded to delete her missive, not because it was offensive, but because she got the chaplain’s faith tradition wrong. Miller then republished the same tweet, repeating the same complaint, this time swapping out the word “Muslim” for “Sikh.”