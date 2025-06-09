Opinion

Rep. Mary Miller’s complaints about a Sikh guest chaplain reveal a startling ignorance

Sometimes, conservatives suggest their religion should get preferential treatment over others. Other times, they make this explicit.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

