As the public sours on his economic performance, Trump tries playing make-believe

The latest CBS News/YouGov poll, released earlier in the week, found that 60% of Americans disapprove of Donald Trump’s handling of the economy, while 51% said the president’s economic agenda had made them worse off. Plenty of other recent national surveys have pointed in the same direction.

In July, Trump took credit for “an economic renaissance” that he insisted is “already happening.” Evidently, this didn’t exactly persuade the American mainstream.

And yet, he acts as if he can bully Americans’ economic attitudes into submission through constant, reality-defying repetition.

Trump: "We have the best economy we've ever had." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-10-09T16:21:37.953Z

“We have the best economy we’ve ever had,” the president declared at his latest White House Cabinet meeting. “We had the best economy in my first term, but we have an economy that’s blowing it away.”

The idea that Trump, during his first term, delivered the greatest economy ever seen by human eyes is demonstrably absurd. But the idea that our current economy has reached heights without precedent in the history of the United States is every bit as ridiculous.