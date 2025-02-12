Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

How Trump’s proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum will impact every day goods like soda February 10, 2025 / 03:26

Prominent CEOs start raising public concerns about the White House’s agenda

Leading executives have largely avoided criticizing Trump and his plans. It’s reasonable to question, however, whether that’s just now starting to change.

Feb. 12, 2025, 1:25 PM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post