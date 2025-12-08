Trump plans to play a role in proposed Netflix, Warner Brothers deal: ‘I’ll be involved’

On Sunday night, as Donald Trump prepared to host the Kennedy Center Honors, a reporter asked whether Netflix should be allowed to buy Warner Bros., as part of a deal that was announced last week. The president hedged on answering directly, though he said, “I’ll be involved in that decision.”
It didn’t take long for Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts to hit on a key problem. Highlighting the president’s comments, the senator asked, “Is that an open [invitation] for CEOs to curry favor with Trump in exchange for merger approvals? It should be an independent decision by the Department of Justice based on the law and facts.”
Indeed, if recent history is any guide, the president might very well ask for a governmental stake in the merged company as part of the process.
Warren’s point, however, is an important one: There’s no reason for the president to be directly “involved” in the process, especially given the broader context: As MS NOW reported, Paramount is launching a hostile bid to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery, and Paramount’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and the nations of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are helping to finance the deal.