Trump is ruling over the first true Potemkin Congress

The House Republicans and their Senate counterparts are at odds over the best legislative strategy for carrying out President Donald Trump’s agenda. The drama showcases congressional Republicans’ determination to pretend that things in Washington are business as usual. But the intraparty squabble comes as the new administration has shown little interest in following whatever spending plan Congress eventually passes. In the process, the Capitol building has become little more than a Potemkin village, where MAGA Republicans playact as legislators.
At the heart of the debate between the two chambers, which began back in December, is how to use a process that lets spending bills bypass a filibuster in the Senate. The House is following Trump’s desire for “one big, beautiful bill” that funds his immigration, defense and energy policies, and also extends a slew of tax cuts from 2017, which are due to expire at the end of the year. But Senate Republicans believe it makes more sense to split those bills in two, giving Trump an early win while leaving the heavy lift of taxes for later in the year.
The back and forth over timing has led to GOP leadership butting heads over which chamber needs to act first. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and his leadership team have stressed that they can currently only lose the support of two members in the face of united opposition from Democrats. But the far-right House Freedom Caucus (which has roughly 30 members) is pushing the same two-bill strategy as the Senate and calling for far deeper spending cuts than some of the more moderate House Republicans can stomach.
Rather than wait for the House to make up its mind, the Senate Budget Committee is moving forward a budget resolution that will be marked up and voted on over the next two days. The House is meanwhile racing to come to its own budget agreement that satisfies all parties ahead of a March 14 deadline to avert a government shutdown. And whichever budget framework prevails then must become the 12 appropriations bills that fund the various parts of the federal government.
But bluster and discord on Capitol Hill are normal. What’s going on at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue, on the other hand, is very much not. While Republicans on Capitol Hill argue, the Trump administration has opted to see how much control over federal spending it can seize from Congress.
At issue is whether the president can hold back, or “impound,” funds that Congress has appropriated. The administration, led by Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, thinks a 1974 law prohibiting impoundment is unconstitutional. But rather than confront that legislation head on, the White House has danced around it, claiming that any pauses in funding are only temporary freezes to allow for their review.
The most overt move came two weeks ago when OMB issued a governmentwide funding halt, arguably to allow agencies to hunt out grants and loans that went against Trump’s early executive orders attacking diversity and other “woke” priorities. But despite the memo’s swift recission, administration officials at the National Institutes of Health and other agencies have continued to hold back funding. NBC News reported Tuesday that an official with the Federal Emergency Management Agency specifically told her team to “freeze funding for grant programs going back several years” in defiance of numerous court orders to lift any hold on appropriated funds.