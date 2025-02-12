Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump is ruling over the first true Potemkin Congress

House and Senate Republicans are arguing over budget strategy, while the Trump administration makes clear it is ready to ignore Congress.

‘Saying one thing in public and another in private’: Republicans reassure voters on Musk February 11, 2025 / 04:14
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.