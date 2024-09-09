Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Maddow points out frightening truth about Trump’s lack of concern about votes July 30, 2024 / 06:11

The problem(s) with Trump’s new claim about Pennsylvania ballots

As Trump threatens election officials with “long term prison sentences,” he’s also pushing a Pennsylvania ballot conspiracy theory that can’t be true.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post