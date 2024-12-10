Rape lawsuit against Jay-Z pits politically connected lawyers against each other

The legal fight over a new lawsuit accusing rap star and entrepreneur Jay-Z of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 pits two high-powered, politically connected lawyers against each other.
To catch you up …
An anonymous accuser identified only as “Jane Doe” accused Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, of raping her when she was a minor at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party, according to the woman’s lawsuit filed Sunday. The woman also accuses hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping her at the same party and says another celebrity — an unnamed woman — watched. Both Carter and Combs have vehemently denied the allegations. (Combs is being held in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits trial on charges that include sex trafficking and racketeering.)
In a statement Sunday, Carter called the allegations “idiotic.” He accused Jane Doe’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, of trying to “blackmail” him, mentioning a letter Buzbee sent the rapper before filing the lawsuit. Buzbee said the letter did not include a demand for payment for his client and instead requested mediation.
“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?” Carter said in a statement to NBC News. “These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”
A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York declined NBC News’ request for comment when asked if the office is pursuing the case.
Here’s what to know about the lawyers representing the parties:
Who is Tony Buzbee?
Buzbee, who represents the Jane Doe accuser, filed the lawsuit about her accusations against Combs in October. It was refiled Sunday to include Carter.
Carter has filed a lawsuit accusing Buzbee of extortion in seeking a pretrial settlement, a claim the lawyer denies. Buzbee did not respond to NBC News’ request for comment.