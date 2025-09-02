Opinion

The disappearance of Nory Sontay Ramos

Nory and her mother were following the rules. But as MSNBC reports from L.A. and Guatemala, U.S. officials deported them anyway — throwing their futures into jeopardy.

Nory Sontay Ramos, who was deported to Guatemala.
Nory Sontay Ramos was a promising rising senior in Los Angeles. Now she's attempting to finish high school remorely in Guatemala, a country Nory left as a child.MSNBC
By  Jacob Soboroff  and  Kay Guerrero
Jacob Soboroff is a senior political and national correspondent for MS NOW.

Kay Guerrero

Kay Guerrero is a producer at MSNBC.