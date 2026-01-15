Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump developing ‘addiction’ to military action: Foreign policy analyst January 14, 2026 / 04:57

Polls show broad public opposition to Trump’s interventionist global agenda

When it comes to the president’s foreign ambitions, most Americans just aren’t buying what he’s selling.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post