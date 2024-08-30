Why plans for the next presidential debate still aren’t finalized

Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are scheduled to appear together on a debate stage in just 11 days. Whether that will actually happen isn’t nearly as clear as it should be.

It appeared that there was a breakthrough of sorts earlier this week. On Tuesday afternoon, the former president, who’s struggled for weeks to make up his mind about participating in the Sept. 10 event, announced in a written statement that the two major-party campaigns had “reached an agreement,” and the debate would be aired on Sept. 10, as planned.

In the same online missive, the Republican claimed that “the Rules will be the same as the last CNN Debate,” suggesting the candidates’ microphones will be muted except when they’re answering questions, just as his team had hoped.

Soon after, Team Harris explained that negotiations about the microphone issue were still ongoing, Trump’s statement to the contrary notwithstanding.

That was Tuesday. Two days later, an Associated Press report suggested the underlying questions had been answered.

Next month’s debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump won’t have an audience, live microphones when candidates aren’t speaking, or written notes, according to rules that ABC News, the host network, shared this week with both campaigns. A copy of the rules was provided to the Associated Press on Thursday by a senior Trump campaign official on condition of anonymity ahead of the network’s announcement.

Around the same time as the AP report reached the public, the Trump campaign hosted a press call, assured reporters that the mic issue had been “worked out,” and as the Republican operation wanted, “the microphones will be off.”

So, that’s that? No.