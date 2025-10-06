Another Signal scandal? Texts suggest Team Trump eyed 82nd Airborne for Portland

By now, the basic elements of the “Signalgate” controversy are probably familiar: Top members of Donald Trump’s national security team participated in an unsecured group chat to discuss sensitive details of a military operation. They also accidentally included a journalist, The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg, in their online conversation.

The administration officials seemed to realize the importance of secrecy and operational security, but they were reckless and careless anyway.

Roughly six months later, the Signal chat scandal appears to have a burgeoning sequel. The Minnesota Star Tribune reported:

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth considered sending an elite U.S. Army strike force to Portland, Ore., to quell protests that President Donald Trump has characterized as ‘lawless mayhem,’ according to images of messages provided to the Minnesota Star Tribune. The messages, casually exchanged last weekend in a crowded, public space, show high-level officials in the Trump administration discussing the deployment of the Army’s 82nd Airborne, an infantry division that has been deployed to combat zones in both world wars, Vietnam and Afghanistan.

The texts were sent by Anthony Salisbury, a deputy to White House policy adviser Stephen Miller, who communicated over Signal “while traveling in Minnesota and in clear view of others”; and were received by Patrick Weaver, a senior advisor to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, according to the Star Tribune’s report (which has not been independently verified by MSNBC).

A source, the newspaper continued, was “troubled by seeing sensitive military planning discussed so openly,” and so this person contacted the Star Tribune.

If this reporting is correct, it’s a story with multiple dimensions. It’s notable, for example, that The Guardian reported last week that Miller, the president’s deputy chief of staff, has played “a leading role” in making decisions related to use of military resources, and the Star Tribune’s article lends additional credence to those concerns.

What’s more, despite the severity of the “Signalgate” controversy from the spring, it appears the White House learned very little from the fiasco, as members continue to have casual online conversations about sensitive security matters.