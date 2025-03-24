Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Holy crap on steroids!’: Top Trump officials exposed in shocking, sloppy military security blunder March 24, 2025 / 11:00

Team Trump accidentally shared war plans with a journalist, sparking scandal

Americans’ safety is in the hands of unqualified amateurs, who clumsily invited The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief to join a chat about a military strike.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post