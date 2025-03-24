Team Trump accidentally shared war plans with a journalist, sparking scandal

When Donald Trump and his team disclosed Social Security numbers while releasing documents related to the John F. Kennedy assassination, it was a reminder that this White House has a competence problem. When the president and his team sent non-criminals to a prison in El Salvador while falsely claiming that they were gang members, it was a reminder that this White House has a competence problem.

When Team Trump’s DOGE operation repeatedly stepped on its own tail, including an instance in which it confused $8 billion and $8 million, it was a reminder that this White House has a competence problem. When the White House royally screwed up its Office of Management and Budget spending “freeze” memo, it was a reminder that this White House has a competence problem.

But to fully appreciate the truly galactic nature of Team Trump’s competence problem, one must read — and then re-read — the latest report from Jeffrey Goldberg, The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief.

The world found out shortly before 2 p.m. eastern time on March 15 that the United States was bombing Houthi targets across Yemen. I, however, knew two hours before the first bombs exploded that the attack might be coming. The reason I knew this is that Pete Hegseth, the secretary of defense, had texted me the war plan at 11:44 a.m. The plan included precise information about weapons packages, targets, and timing.

In a story so ridiculous that it almost defies description, much of the Trump administration’s national security team — Vice President JD Vance, Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and White House national security adviser Michael Waltz — organized a meeting to discuss plans for a military strike.

That might not sound especially notable, but these powerful officials didn’t meet to discuss an active military operation in a sensitive compartmented information facility, or SCIF, where phones are not permitted. Rather, they help their chat by way of a Signal thread — and they inadvertently invited a journalist to participate.

No, seriously, that’s what happened.

The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief acknowledged that as this was happening, he was skeptical that the chat was authentic, which was understandable given the circumstances. But it was quite real, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the National Security Council. (When Goldberg came to realize that he was actually participating in in a chat involving high-ranking officials discussing a military operation, he exited.)