‘Some folks need killing’: North Carolina Lt. Gov takes Christian nationalism to dangerous low

On the Sunday before the Fourth of July, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the Republican nominee for governor, stood on a church pulpit and called for the extrajudicial killing of people he considered to be enemies of Christian America. Republicans’ continued support for and promotion of Robinson’s candidacy show how the GOP and the religious right have mainstreamed calls for violence in the name of Christian nationalism.
The address — first reported by The New Republic’s Greg Sargent — was part of “God and Country Sunday” at Lake Church in White Lake, North Carolina. “We now find ourselves struggling with people who have evil intent,” Robinson declared, adding that “some folks need killing. … It’s a matter of necessity!” He compared these supposed enemies on the American left to Nazis in World War II: “We didn’t argue and capitulate and talk about, ‘Well, maybe we shouldn’t fight the Nazis that hard.’ No, they’re bad. Kill them.” And the state’s would-be governor had no qualms about marshaling state power: “Time to call out, uh, those guys in green and go have them handle it. Or those boys in blue and have them go handle it.”
The exact identity of the “folks” who deserved death was unclear. There are “wicked people doing wicked things, torturing and murdering and raping,” Robinson said. But he clearly had in mind a far broader spectrum of leftist foes, warning about those “making 1776 a distant memory” and those advancing “the tenets of socialism and communism.”
Cameron McGill, the church’s pastor, defended Robinson. “Without a doubt, those he deemed worthy of death [were] those seeking to kill us,” McGill told The New Republic, claiming that Robinson “certainly did not imply the taking of any innocent lives.” The pastor, in other words, gave Robinson his permission to deem some fellow citizens “worthy of death” based only on conspiratorial lies that such people want to kill Christians.
Robinson, an unabashed Christian nationalist, has a long history of extremist and bigoted positions, promoting conspiracy theories, and making racist, antisemitic, homophobic and transphobic attacks on fellow Americans. He launched his political career by attacking gun control and ridiculing survivors of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. He has expressed support for the 1970 National Guard shooting of anti-Vietnam War protesters at Kent State University, denied the Holocaust and called for trans women to be arrested for using women’s restrooms.
Robinson’s supporters on the Christian right treat his vicious, bigoted attacks as evidence of his heroic stands against “woke” enemies of Christian America. The church introduced Robinson, who was fresh off an appearance at the Road to Majority conference hosted by the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Washington, D.C., with a clip of his appearance at this high-profile event for Republican heavyweights, including former President Donald Trump. In the segment, Robinson attacked the media as anti-American, saying, “I don’t care about your plans and your schemes to bring this nation down, with your Democratic friends. Why? Because Jesus Christ is still on the throne!”