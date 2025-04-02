Opinion

'Bloodbath': Protesters meet Trump at every step as he butchers U.S. government agencies April 2, 2025

In first big test of Trump’s second term, voters tell GOP what it didn’t want to hear

After November, many suggested Republicans had entered an era of electoral dominance. Now, it’s Democrats who are celebrating.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

