In first big test of Trump’s second term, voters tell GOP what it didn’t want to hear

As Election Day in Wisconsin’s closely watched state Supreme Court race neared, Republican megadonor Elon Musk summarized its perceived importance in dramatic terms. This one electoral contest, Musk said, could determine “the future of America and Western Civilization.” He added that he believes the race was likely to “affect the entire destiny of humanity.”

A few days later, voters in the Badger State rendered their verdict — and it wasn’t the one Musk and other Republicans wanted to hear. As my MSNBC colleague Clarissa-Jan Lim summarized overnight:

Liberal candidate Susan Crawford has won the Wisconsin Supreme Court election, NBC News projected Tuesday, preserving a liberal majority on the swing state’s highest court. Crawford, a circuit court judge in Dane County, defeated Brad Schimel, a Waukesha County circuit court judge and former Republican state attorney general.

Technically, the Wisconsin race was non-partisan, but the political battle lines were clearly drawn: Democrats rallied behind the progressive candidate, while Donald Trump and the GOP were heavily invested, literally and figuratively, in the conservative candidate.

The race — the most expensive judicial contest in the history of the United States — was expected to be close. It was not. With roughly 95% of the vote counted, Crawford appears to have prevailed by roughly 10 points.

On the surface, the news for Republicans was better in Florida, where GOP candidates won congressional special elections held in Republican strongholds. But here, too, the outcomes were unsettling for the party: The GOP representatives-elect won their races by roughly 14 points in districts where Republicans won by more than 30 points as recently as the 2024 cycle — just six months ago.

What’s more, they ran against Democratic neophytes who raised a ton of money but who were, quite recently, expected to be crushed. Instead, GOP officials and their allies had to scramble to prevent upsets, as the Democratic candidates over-performed.

These races follow a series of other Democratic special election victories in recent weeks, including Democrats unexpectedly flipping two GOP-held state legislative seats in Iowa and Pennsylvania, as well as the White House abandoning Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik’s ambassadorial nomination last week because of fears that Democrats might win her seat — in a New York district that Trump won by 21 points.

As the dust settles on the most important electoral tests of Trump’s second term, we’ve learned a few things about the electoral landscape.

Musk won’t save Republican candidates: The president’s top campaign donor spent millions in the hopes of pushing Schimel to victory in Wisconsin, and it backfired, with Democrats ultimately running against Musk, whom they accused of trying to buy the election. There’s a lesson here for GOP officials who’ve falsely assumed that Musk is popular with the American mainstream and who’ve operated from the assumption that the billionaire can help carry them across the finish line in 2026.