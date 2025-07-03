Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Lisa Murkowski’s megabill vote was everything people dislike about politicians

What the senator claimed was a difficult decision was just a case of backroom deals and abandoned principles.

‘She could have stopped the bill!’: Sen. Murkowski ‘had a choice,’ says Eugene Robinson July 2, 2025 / 08:40
By  Susan Rinkunas

Susan Rinkunas

Susan Rinkunas is an independent journalist and co-founder of Autonomy News. Her work has appeared in Jezebel, The New Republic, The Guardian, Slate, The Nation and more.