New reporting makes Trump-branded Bibles look even more absurd

During his latest interview with Hugh Hewitt, Donald Trump decided to go after the Democratic incumbent president, rather than his actual 2024 rival.

President Joe Biden, the Republican said, “is compromised by China. He’s had a lot of — he gets a lot of money from China, or he got a lot of money from China, tremendous amount of money. And he’s totally compromised.”

Part of the problem is the fact that there’s literally zero evidence of Biden getting “a lot of money from China.” Another part of the problem is that there’s ample evidence that Trump’s private-sector enterprise, not his Democratic successor, actually did receive millions of dollars from China.

But as relevant as such details are, a related question hangs overhead: Does Trump really want to talk about connections to China right now? An Associated Press report published this week suggests it’s a topic he should probably try to avoid.

Thousands of copies of Donald Trump’s ‘God Bless the USA’ Bible were printed in a country that the former president has repeatedly accused of stealing American jobs and engaging in unfair trade practices — China. Global trade records reviewed by The Associated Press show a printing company in China’s eastern city of Hangzhou shipped close to 120,000 of the Bibles to the United States between early February and late March.

The AP’s report, which has not been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News, went on to note that the Trump Bible’s China connection “reveals a deep divide between the former president’s harsh anti-China rhetoric and his rush to cash in while campaigning.”

Well, yes, actually it does.

Play