U.S. foes exploit Trump’s divisiveness with fake MAGA accounts; China adopts Russian tactics April 2, 2024 / 10:58

Why Trump’s accusations about China can (and should) backfire

As Trump falsely accuses Biden of taking Chinese money, the fact is that China spent millions at Trump-owned properties during his White House term.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

