Why Trump’s accusations about China can (and should) backfire

It’s not altogether clear why Donald Trump keeps accusing President Joe Biden of taking money from China. It appears to have something to do with the Democrat having relatives who did business with a company that has Chinese affiliates.

Regardless, the former president has spent much of the year talking about this with great enthusiasm. Biden, Trump told a South Carolina audience in February, is being “paid off“ by China. The Republican has pushed the same line in conservative media interviews.

In the year’s first presidential debate, the presumptive GOP nominee returned to the subject. The New York Times reported:

As the evening wore on, Mr. Trump’s discipline slipped. He began making wilder claims, asserting that Mr. Biden was a “Manchurian candidate” who was “being paid by China.”

The obvious problem, of course, is that there’s literally no evidence of Biden “being paid by China.”

The less obvious problem is that Trump is drawing attention to one of his own vulnerabilities.

In January, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a devastating 156-page report called “White House For Sale.” Relying on documents from Trump’s former accounting firm, congressional researchers determined that the Republican’s businesses received “at least” $7.8 million from 20 foreign governments — over a two year period — while Trump was in the White House, despite the prohibitions in the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

